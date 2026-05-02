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CM Siddaramaiah warns of possible rainfall dip, stresses uninterrupted drinking water supply

Siddaramaiah said the role of departmental secretaries is crucial for the proper functioning of the state administration, as recognised in the Constitution.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsKarnatakaRainfallIndia PoliticsSiddarmaiah

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