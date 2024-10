Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah tells ministers he won’t resign under any circumstance

Siddarmaiah’s anger stems after a section of Dalit ministers - Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa - often meeting on the pretext of breakfast, lunch or dinner after alleged MUDA site allotment scam came to light two months ago.