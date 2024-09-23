CM Siddaramaiah to inaugurate phase 1 of KHIR-City project on Sept 26

Bengaluru: Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil announced on Sunday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the state government’s Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City (KHIR-City) project on September 26.
Patil said the chief minister will launch the works of the project’s first phase at the Vidhana Soudha’s Banquet Hall in the presence of several national and international dignitaries.
Touted as the first-of-its-kind in the country, the innovative city will be developed between Dobbspet and Doddaballapur.
It is expected to come up on approximately 2,000 acres of land, with 500 acres to be utilised for the first phase.
“With an estimated investment of over ₹40,000 crore, the project is expected to generate around 1,00,000 jobs, including both direct and indirect employment,” Patil added.
The minister further noted that the government had formed an advisory committee comprising well-known personalities to ensure the timely progress of the project.
It includes Dr Devi Shetty, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Prashanth Prakash, Thomas Osha, Ron Kimball, Mohandas Pai, Nikhil Kamath and so on.
“Inspired by models such as Singapore’s Biopolis, Research Triangle Park, Science Park, KBIC, and the Boston Innovation Cluster, the innovation city will be home to world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries and research
institutions. The project is expected to bolster the state’s economy and boost exports,” he added.
Published 23 September 2024, 02:52 IST