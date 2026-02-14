<p>The chief minister’s office has asked the Vidhana Soudha police to investigate the alleged misuse of Siddaramaiah’s name for an unauthorised interdepartmental transfer of a government officer. </p>.<p>The direction was issued by Arun Furtado, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister (Admin), to police inspector, Vidhana Soudha, on Friday. </p>.<p>“It has been observed that a note regarding the deputation of Dr K Mohan, currently serving as District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Mandya, to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural, is circulating on social media and in the media,” Furtado wrote. </p>.<p>“This note, which bears no official number or date, has not been registered in the E-Office software of the chief minister’s secretariat nor has the note been forwarded to any department. Based on this, no transfer/deputation order has been issued either. However, as it appears that this act has been committed with the malicious intent of bringing a bad name to the chief minister and the government, I am directed to request you to conduct an appropriate investigation into this matter, identify the culprits, and take urgent legal action against them,” he added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The letter initiating the transfer had gone viral on social media. While containing no date, the letter had a signature resembling that of the chief minister. <span class="italic">DH </span>has seen a copy of the letter. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said: “This clearly holds a mirror to the ongoing transfer racket in the Congress government and the commission business happening in the Excise Department.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He also claimed that the officer being recommended - Dr Mohan - was “reportedly a relative” of Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy. </p>