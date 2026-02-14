Menu
CMO writes to police for probe into misuse of CM Siddaramaiah’s name for transfer

The direction was issued by Arun Furtado, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister (Admin), to police inspector, Vidhana Soudha, on Friday.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 21:57 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 21:57 IST
