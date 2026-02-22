Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

CNC demands inclusion of Kodava language in 8th Schedule

Inclusion of Kodava language in the Eighth Schedule will provide legal, cultural, and educational benefits to the Kodava community.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 23:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 23:24 IST
Karnataka NewsKodavaCNC

Follow us on :

Follow Us