<p>Madikeri: Marking International Mother Language Day, leaders of the Codava National Council (CNC) staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday, demanding that Kodava language be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>CNC President N U Nachappa placed several demands, including the inclusion of Kodava Thakk in the Eighth Schedule as recommended in the report of the Commission headed by noted linguist Pandit Dr Sitakant Mahapatra.</p>.Recognise Kodava Thakk as a Karnataka language: Codava Council.<p class="bodytext">He urged that on the lines of Konkani language model and similar to the proposal for Tulu, Kodava be declared an official language of the state under Articles 345 and 347 of the Constitution, and implemented in administration and education under Article 350.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Inclusion of Kodava language in the Eighth Schedule will provide legal, cultural, and educational benefits to the Kodava community. Official recognition by the Central government will enhance the language’s prestige and prevent it from being treated merely as a dialect. It would also facilitate the introduction of Kodava as a medium of instruction in school curricula.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also alleged that the names of local Kodava folk villages, hamlets, and even festivals have been altered into Kannada, distorting them. This, he said, reflects disregard for Kodava heritage and uniqueness and amounts to a violation of human rights.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A memorandum was submitted to the government through DC S J Somashekar on the occasion.</p>