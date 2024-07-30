Home
Co-op minister to organise protest in support of CM Siddaramaiah

DHNS
Last Updated : 30 July 2024, 01:33 IST

Comments

Bengaluru,: Co-operation Minister K N Rajanna on Monday said he will organise a protest in support of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and against the opposition parties targeting him in connection with the alleged MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) scam, at Tumakuru.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said, “Opposition parties are trying to tarnish the image of the chief minister. Siddaramaiah is a AHINDA leader, I will organise a protest in support of him.”

‘CM will not step down’

Reacting to the rumours about Siddaramaiah stepping down from the post of chief minister, Rajanna said, “No one will resign and no such thing will happen.”

Published 30 July 2024, 01:33 IST
