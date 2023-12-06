Coast Guard provides assistance to fishing boat in distress

Mangaluru: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Vessel Savitribai Phule rescued the Indian fishing boat Christo Rei, which was found drifting at a distance of 30 nautical miles from the Karwar coast on Tuesday.

The boat had departed from Panjim on November 29 and, while in deep sea, encountered a breakdown in the gearbox. After failing to revive the engine, the boat began to drift. Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre (MRSC), Goa, provided information about the breakdown of Christo Rei to the Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka).

Despite multiple attempts, the Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) failed to establish contact with the drifting boat. The fishing boat also could not be contacted on both VHF and mobile communication. An ICG ship in the area was diverted to search and provide assistance to the fishing boat in distress.

Coast Guard District Headquarters (Karnataka) and Coast Guard Station (Karwar), with the help of local fishing associations, gathered more information about the missing boat. But the fishing boat remained elusive throughout the night. After relentless pursuit, the boat was found drifting at a range of 20 nautical miles from Karwar on Tuesday.

ICGS Savitribai Phule identified the fishing boat 'Sea Horse' to tow IFB Christo Rei to the nearest harbour. The boat is likely to be towed to Karwar by Tuesday night, informed Indian Coast Guard officials and added that ICG ships in the area are monitoring the vessel for its safe arrival at Karwar port.