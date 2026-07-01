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Homeindiakarnataka

Coastal erosion worsens in Ankola taluk amid weak monsoon

A 200-metre seawall was built by the Port and Maritime Board in the area that was severely damaged last year.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 21:06 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 21:06 IST
Karnataka News

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