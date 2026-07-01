Coastal erosion worsens in Ankola taluk amid weak monsoon

<p>Although the monsoon has begun weakly, without strong winds or heavy rainfall, coastal erosion has intensified in Tarangamete village of Ankola taluk, causing alarm among residents.</p>.<p>Villagers said coconut trees, along with stones from a seawall constructed last year, are being uprooted and washed into the sea due to the strong waves of the Arabian Sea.</p>.<p>With the onset of the monsoon, the sea usually turns turbulent after a few weeks of strong winds, causing erosion. Last year, one house was washed away by waves, and the walls of three houses were damaged by water. This time, even without wind or rain, erosion has increased, creating fear, villagers said.</p>.<p>There are more than 25 houses located along the seashore in Tarangamete village. A 200-metre seawall was built by the Port and Maritime Board in the area that was severely damaged last year. However, erosion is now occurring next to the constructed wall. Five houses are located in this stretch, and if wave activity continues, there is a risk of houses being washed away, said villager Santosh Durgekar.</p>.<p>“We had already requested officials to fill soil along the newly constructed seawall, but they said the project did not include soil filling, so it was left as it is. Waves are now crossing the barrier and entering, and as the water recedes back to the sea, soil beneath the wall is being washed away. This is causing stones from the structure to get displaced and flow into the sea,” he added.</p>.<p><strong>Natural measures</strong></p>.<p>Coastal erosion is not just a natural disaster. The construction of barriers in the sea in the name of development often worsens the problem.</p>.<p>A seawall built in one location for a port can cause damage several kilometres away. Building more such barriers is not the only solution. Instead of rock dumping along beaches, planting erosion-controlling vegetation such as beach morning glory (Ipomoea pes-caprae), Bangude Balli in native Kannada, would be a more cost-effective and natural way to prevent the problem, said a senior marine biologist from the district.</p>.<p>Rajkumar Hegde Senior Engineer Ports and Inland Water <br>Transport Board, “We have inspected Tarangamete village. We are preparing an action plan at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore and will submit a proposal to construct an additional 200-metre seawall."</p>