Cocaine worth Rs 2.72 lakh seized, 2 arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB sleuths arrested two persons and seized 35 grams of cocaine worth Rs Rs 2.72 lakh from their possession.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the duo were engaged in transporting/selling cocaine from Goa in Mangaluru and Kerala.

Acting on a tip-off that cocaine was being transported to the state, a team led by CCB inspector Shyam Sundar H M intercepted a two-wheeler at Elyarpadavu Maidan in Ullal and arrested the duo.

The commissioner said the arrested are Sadakath U alias Shan Nawaz (31) and Mahammed Ashfaq alias Ashfa (25), both hailing from Amblamogaru. The police have recovered 35 grams cocaine worth Rs 2.72 lakh, three mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and cash amounting to Rs 5560. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 4 lakh. A case has been registered at CEN station in Mangaluru.

The Commissioner stated that the two individuals were involved in the trafficking of cocaine, purchasing it from Goa and distributing it in Karnataka and Kerala. Additionally, several others are implicated in this network of cocaine distribution. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Of the arrested, Sadakat has a case under the NDPS act and an assault case at the Konaje Police station.