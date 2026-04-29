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College student dies by suicide in Dharwad, 3 policemen suspended

Among the 18 students tested, Aditya was among the 10 who had tested negative for ganja consumption and was subsequently released.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 07:55 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSuicideDharwad

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