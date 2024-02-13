JOIN US
College student killed after bull hits him during race in Karnataka

On Monday, Achar went to Kalmane to watch the bull race. While he was watching the sport, a bull hit him following which he suffered grievous injuries, a senior police officer said.
Last Updated 13 February 2024, 12:26 IST

Shivamogga (Karnataka): A 19-year-old college student was killed after he was hit by a bull during a race at Kalmane in Shikaripura taluk of this district, police said on Tuesday.

Puneeth Achar, who hails from Hosa Malali village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, was a student of a private college in Shikaripura, they said.

On Monday, Achar went to Kalmane to watch the bull race. While he was watching the sport, a bull hit him following which he suffered grievous injuries, a senior police officer said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared "brought dead", he said.

(Published 13 February 2024, 12:26 IST)
