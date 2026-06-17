Collision between bus and tipper leaves three dead in Karnataka's Vijayapura

<p>Vijayapura: Three people died, and more than 10 individuals sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a tipper near Loni Cross in Chadchan taluk, Vijayapura district on Tuesday.</p>.<p>All the three victims – the driver of the tipper Ashok Utagi (28), his 26-year-old wife Radhabai, and the bus driver Hanumanth Chalavadi (50) – died on the spot. The tyre of the Chadchan-bound tipper burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, while the bus that was headed in the opposite direction crashed into the tipper resulting in the tragedy.</p>