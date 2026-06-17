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Homeindiakarnataka

Collision between bus and tipper leaves three dead in Karnataka's Vijayapura

All the three victims – the driver of the tipper Ashok Utagi (28), his 26-year-old wife Radhabai, and the bus driver Hanumanth Chalavadi (50) – died on the spot.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:19 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaAccidentVijayapur

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