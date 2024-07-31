Come back to Karnataka, inspect flood situation here: R Ashoka to CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to cut short his Delhi trip and come back to the state to inspect the flood situation.
Speaking to media persons after visiting the flood-hit areas in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Ashoka said that various parts of the state are hit by floods and landslides. But, instead of reaching out to the needy, the CM has gone to Delhi to give explanation about the various 'scams' in the state, Ashok alleged.
"Where are the district in -charge ministers who are supposed to review the flood situation", Ashoka asked.
When the BJP-led state government gave Rs five lakh to the flood victims, the Congress leaders staged a protest claiming that the compensation is petty. Former minister B Ramanath Rai had mocked that the state government is "kanjus". Now, the congress-led government has been providing a compensation of Rs 1.25 lakh from NDRF funds. What is Rai's take on the same, Ashoka questioned.
Reacting to JD(S) not speaking in different voices over padayatra against Congress, he said that the JD(S) state president G T Devegowda had requested to postpone the yatra due to floods and agricultural losses incurred by farmers. The leaders of both the parties will hold a talk in this regard and reach a mutual understanding, he added. The padayatra against Congress will be successful with the participation of JD(S).
"There is no question of ignoring the MUDA scam. We will keep it alive until the applicants of MUDA get the sites."
Published 31 July 2024, 12:17 IST