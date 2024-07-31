Come back to Karnataka, inspect flood situation here: R Ashoka to CM Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: Karnataka Assembly opposition leader R Ashoka on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to cut short his Delhi trip and come back to the state to inspect the flood situation.

Speaking to media persons after visiting the flood-hit areas in Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday, Ashoka said that various parts of the state are hit by floods and landslides. But, instead of reaching out to the needy, the CM has gone to Delhi to give explanation about the various 'scams' in the state, Ashok alleged.

"Where are the district in -charge ministers who are supposed to review the flood situation", Ashoka asked.