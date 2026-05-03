<p>Bengaluru: Some students who have registered for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/comed-k">Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)</a> 2026 entrance test scheduled to be held on May 9, were shocked to know that they had been allotted exam centres outside Karnataka. </p>.<p>The COMEDK issued the hall tickets on Saturday. Students complained that they were allotted exam centres in Chennai, Hyderabad and other faraway places, though they had not opted for centres in these cities. Soon after the hall tickets were issued, several students took to social media to express their shock. Some even approached the COMEDK authorities. </p>.<p>“I opted for centres in Bengaluru or Mysuru, but I have been allotted a centre in Chennai. The authorities are saying it is final,” said a student. </p>.COMEDK-UGET 2026 admit cards available on official website until May 9.<p>Another candidate said that she had chosen a centre in Bengaluru, but was allotted a centre in Hyderabad, as per the hall ticket. COMEDK is a national-level, computer-based entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in over 150 private unaided engineering colleges in Karnataka.</p>.<p>This year, approximately 1.4 lakh students are expected to appear for the COMEDK exam. The test will be conducted in various cities across India.</p>.<p>A COMEDK official told DH that about 2,600 students had been allotted centres which were not of their choice. “In February, the students were informed about it. We have made 6,000 additional seating arrangements for the examination, in Bengaluru and Mysuru, cities which were opted for by a majority of the students. But those who applied at the last minute have been alloted centres either in Chennai or Hyderabad, considering the connectivity,” the official said.</p>