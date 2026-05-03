Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

COMEDK exam: Students fume over centres allotted outside Karnataka

'I opted for centres in Bengaluru or Mysuru, but I have been allotted a centre in Chennai. The authorities are saying it is final.'
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 01:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 01:36 IST
Karnataka NewsComed-K

Follow us on :

Follow Us