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COMEDK UG entrance test to be held today

Of the total 1.30 lakh candidates, 43,069 candidates are from Karnataka. The entrance test is for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at over 150 private engineering colleges across Karnataka and select PAN-India Member Universities.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 21:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaEngineeringMedical

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