<p>Bengaluru: As many as 1,30,620 candidates from across India have registered for the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET), scheduled to be held on Saturday.</p>.<p>Of the total 1.30 lakh candidates, 43,069 candidates are from Karnataka. The entrance test is for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at over 150 private engineering colleges across Karnataka and select PAN-India Member Universities. </p>.<p>COMEDK-UGET, a computer-based examination, will be held across 28 states/Union Territories, 171 cities and 303 test centres in two sessions. The first session will be held between 9 am and 12 noon. The second session will be between 2 pm and 5 pm. </p>.<p>COMEDK authorities have advised the candidates to reach the examination centres as per the reporting time mentioned in the Test Admission Ticket. They have to carry the admission ticket copy along with the recent two passport-size colour photographs.</p>.<p>Regarding the dress code, COMEDK has clarified that “Since this is an all-India level examination, the dress code for the COMEDK 2026 exam will be in line with what is advocated by the respective state governments.”</p>.<p>Candidates are allowed to carry the following to the exam hall: Test Admit Ticket (TAT), two passport-size photos, unique ID proof as declared in the application, a transparent water bottle and a pencil.</p>