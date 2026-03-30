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Commercial cylinder supply to Karnataka hiked by 68%: Minister Muniyappa

He noted that strict action as per the law would be initiated against those selling cylinders for greater costs for domestic use, commercial use and Auto LPG.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 21:02 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaLPG cylinderLPGK H Muniyappa

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