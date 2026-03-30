<p>Bengaluru: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa said on Sunday that the Union government had increased the supply of commercial cylinders to Karnataka by 68% (29,463 cylinders).</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference, the minister noted that 4,200 cylinders would be provided every day on first priority to educational institutions, hospitals, hostels and so on, followed by 1,200 cylinders (second priority) to government departments, PSUs, airports, railway and bus stations and so on.</p>.<p>As many as 17,500 cylinders will be given on third priority to hotels, dhabas, restaurants, industries and so on, while agriculture and related fields, fisheries, sericulture and so on will be provided 6,000 cylinders (fourth priority). As many as 563 cylinders will be provided on other priority basis. Overall, 29,463 cylinders are expected to be provided each day.</p>.<p>“Since the union government has provided more cylinders, there are expectations that the LPG supply situation in the state may substantially improve in the coming days.”</p>.<p><strong>‘LPG distribution at govt-fixed rate’</strong></p>.<p>“There have been complaints that some private gas distributors are selling LPG cylinders at rates higher than those notified by the government. A stern notification has been issued to all distributors to strictly distribute cylinders at the rates fixed by the government,” Muniyappa said.</p>.<p>He noted that strict action as per the law would be initiated against those selling cylinders for greater costs for domestic use, commercial use and Auto LPG.</p>.<p>“District-level overseeing committees headed by DCs have been formed, and supervision is being conducted on the provision and distribution of LPG, rate fixation, misuse and so on. Raids and checks have been taken to prevent black marketing.”</p>.<p>The food minister also clarified that there was no shortage of auto LPG. There are 72 Auto LPG Dispensing Stations (ALDS) in the state. Of this, 31 are there in Bengaluru itself. In all the stations in Karnataka, especially those in Bengaluru, LPG is available through public sector oil marketing companies such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, the minister said. These organisations are selling auto LPG at a cost of Rs 77.74, he added.</p>