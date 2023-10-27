Commercial Taxes joint commissioner in Lokayukta net

The Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday caught Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner (Belagavi Div) Dakshayini Choushetti red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a businessman for refund of State Goods Service Tax (SGST).
Based on the complaint lodged by Vikas Composites Company manager Vikas Pramod Kokane, the Lokayukta police conducted the raid.
The company was told to pay Rs 41,000 as it had delayed filing of C-form for transport of goods to SGST.
The department had issued a seizure notice for the lapse. The company had paid Rs 41,000 GST.
The manager of the company had applied for a refund to the joint commissioner’s office. The officer in question had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 to process the refund.
The manager had lodged a complaint in this regard. Accordingly the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed along with the bribe money.