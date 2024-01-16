Commission conducting re-survey on underage pregnancies in Karnataka

“The service of anganwadi workers, Asha workers, will be utilized along with DHO in each district to verify the report at PHC level,” Gowda told mediapersons at Patrika Bhavan on Tuesday. In some cases, victims had delivered babies at home. Pregnancy among underage girls will not only lead to discontinuation of education but also poses a threat to their health, he stressed.

The Commission will conduct counselling on the impact of underage pregnancies. Following the report on underage pregnancies, FIRs were registered against six to seven doctors in some districts. “In some cases, we have noticed the victim girl was a minor when she became pregnant. She is living happily with her husband after marriage. If a case is registered, the girl and her family will be shattered,” the Chairperson added.

Following the report on female foeticide, scanning centres have been locked, he said. Gowda said that the Commission had issued directions to schools and colleges to create awareness among SSLC, PU students on Pocso Act, the legal age of marriage, ill effects of drugs, and other laws related to children’s safety. Through the “Tereda Mane” programme, police personnel create awareness among the students, he said.

Suicide cases

About 240 students ended their lives by suicide for various reasons in the past year. He called upon colleges, schools, and parents not to exert pressure on children in their studies. "The Commission will write to the police to book a negligence case if a student ends his or her life by suicide in hostels, child care centres, and colleges. The negligence case will attract one to two years of imprisonment," Gowda informed.

“If departments of women and child development, social welfare, labour, and police work together, then the menaces of child labour and child marriage can be eradicated,” he said. "Children are being used for begging even in cities like Mangaluru," he stated, adding that he has sought a report on how many migrant labourers' children are engaged in the illegal act.