<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Policy & Planning Commission has submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on establishing ‘Tuluvas Bhavan’ in Mangaluru, Udupi and Bengaluru, aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural and socio-economic heritage of the Tuluva community.</p>.<p>The proposal envisions the Bhavan as a multi-functional institutional network dedicated to cultural preservation, education, entrepreneurship and community engagement. </p><p>A primary centre is proposed in Mangaluru as a coastal heritage hub, with satellite centres in Udupi focusing on research and language promotion, and Bengaluru serving as an urban hub for networking, advocacy and diaspora engagement.</p>.<p>“It is designed to address long-pending aspirations of the Tulu-speaking community while aligning with broader development goals of the state. It is to create an institution that preserves Tulu language, Yakshagana and folk traditions, while opening avenues for youth through skill development, research and entrepreneurship,” Commission member S Mohanadass Hegde said.</p>