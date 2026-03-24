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Commission moots ‘Tuluvas Bhavan’ in Mangaluru, Udupi & Bengaluru

The proposal envisions the Bhavan as a multi-functional institutional network dedicated to cultural preservation, education, entrepreneurship and community engagement.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluruUdupi

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