Commission row: BJP to launch statewide stir against Karnataka government

BJP leaders on Thursday launched an attack on ruling Congress with former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announcing a statewide protest against corruption allegations on the Siddaramaiah government.
After a delegation of contractors led by K T Manjunath met him at his residence here, Bommai told reporters: “BJP has won big in Bengaluru with 16 MLAs and stalling contractors’ bills would result in complete breakdown of ongoing works which will hurt the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ the most. So, the state BJP will come out with detailed plans to organize protests in the city as well as across the state.”
Training his guns on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bommai taunted that both always speak about zero tolerance on corruption but now their own party leaders are neck-deep in corruption with BBMP contractors alleging 55% commission being demanded by their party leaders.
“Wasn’t Gandhi the one who told in a recent Delhi meeting he has ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption?” Bommai said and demanded Gandhi’s intervention to give respite to BBMP contractors.
‘Shivakumar super CM’
Bommai added that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar can easily be termed as “super CM” as he has succeeded in cancelling or stalling most of Siddaramaiah’s decisions. “Be it transfer of officials in BBMP or release of funds to contractors, Shivakumar is overturning Siddaramaiah’s decisions one after the other,” he charged.
Former deputy chief minister R Ashoka also slammed the Congress and lobbed a series of questions at the government. He also wondered whether the Congress government in the state was allegedly engaged in “collecting funds” as part of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.
“Now, contractors are alleging that 15% commission is being collected. What is your answer to this? Are you laying the foundation for Lok Sabha elections through collection,” Ashoka asked.
Cut-off box - ‘Pay CS’ campaign in Mandya The BJP workers staged a ‘Pay CS’ campaign against N Chaluvarayaswamy in Mandya on Thursday. They pasted posters with the QR code and Chaluvarayaswamy’s picture at several places including on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway. They displayed the posters with QR code at JC Circle in Mandya. They said people can scan the QR code if they want to get any transfer deals. ‘For any transfer deals PayCS karo’ read the poster. Police intervened removed the posters and took the BJP workers into custody. The protesters were released later. The CID team probing the fake letter case in which allegations were levelled against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy visited the Agriculture department office in Mandya and took into custody the mobile phones of all 11 officers.