Commission row: BJP to launch statewide stir against Karnataka government

Cut-off box - ‘Pay CS’ campaign in Mandya The BJP workers staged a ‘Pay CS’ campaign against N Chaluvarayaswamy in Mandya on Thursday. They pasted posters with the QR code and Chaluvarayaswamy’s picture at several places including on the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway. They displayed the posters with QR code at JC Circle in Mandya. They said people can scan the QR code if they want to get any transfer deals. ‘For any transfer deals PayCS karo’ read the poster. Police intervened removed the posters and took the BJP workers into custody. The protesters were released later. The CID team probing the fake letter case in which allegations were levelled against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy visited the Agriculture department office in Mandya and took into custody the mobile phones of all 11 officers.