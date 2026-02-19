<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday admitted that the menace of kickbacks, or ‘commissions’ still existed and “it will be there in the future as well”. </p><p>Satish said this even as the Karnataka State Contractors Association (KSCA) announced a protest on March 6 against the delay in clearing pending bills worth Rs 37,370 crore. The KSCA has also accused the Congress government of being more corrupt than the previous BJP administration. </p><p>“This (commission) was there earlier, it’s there today and it’ll be there in the future as well. We can’t detect where or at which level it exists. How can you do that?” Satish told reporters. “We'll have to regulate it. We have to hit the brakes on it.” </p><p>Ahead of the 2023 polls, Congress had attacked the BJP government for ‘40% commission’, based on kickback allegations levelled by the KSCA. </p>.Safari ban lifted: Tourism stakeholders, locals welcome, farmers' leaders oppose.<p>Asked about the KSCA now accusing the Congress government of corruption, Satish said: “Contractors should bring this issue to the notice of the chief minister and the Lokayukta. Else, allegations will remain only allegations.”</p><p>Satish blamed the previous BJP government for the huge pendency of bills. “Works were awarded tenders without adequate budgetary backing. The works have been executed, but payments will take time. That was the mistake of the previous government. Large dues are pending in the Irrigation and Public Works departments. Work cannot be stopped. We are working to balance the payments with the available budget,” he explained. </p><p>In his public works department, Satish said bills worth Rs 12,000 crore were pending. “Of this, we’ve cleared Rs 3,000 crore,” he said. </p><p>Later, on the sidelines of a public event, Satish reiterated that ‘freebies’ were “impacting” development in the state. “The state governments, be it Tamil Nadu, Karnataka or Maharashtra, need to think about it (impact of freebies). We cannot do away with freebies as poor people are availing it. But we should focus on both free schemes and development,” he said.</p>