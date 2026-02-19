Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Commission was there, is there, will remain’: Karnataka minister amid contractors’ protest over Rs 37,370 crore dues

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Congress had attacked the BJP government for ‘40% commission’, based on kickback allegations levelled by the KSCA.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 16:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 16:17 IST
Karnataka Newsprotestsatish jarkiholicontractors

Follow us on :

Follow Us