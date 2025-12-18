<p>Shivamogga: C N Chinnaiah, complainant in the Dharmashtala mass burial case, who was arrested for perjury, was released from the Central Prison at Sogane near Shivamogga on Thursday.</p><p>The Principal District and Sessions Court of Mangaluru<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mangaluru/dharmasthala-case-karnataka-court-grants-bail-to-complainant-witness-3808371"> granted him conditional bail on November 24</a>. The court had asked him to submit a security deposit of Rs 1 lakh while granting bail. However, he was not released due to delay in paying the security deposit.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dharmasthala-mass-burial-case-complainant-arrested-by-sit-3693991">Chinnaiah</a>'s wife, Mallika, and sister came to Shivamogga from Mangaluru on Wednesday night, and Chinnaiah's lawyer submitted the bail application documents to the Chief Superintendent of the Central Prison Ranganath. Following this, Chinnaiah was released at 8:30 am on Thursday.</p><p>The police had tightened security near the prison. Mediapersons were barred from entering the jail premises. </p><p>It is learnt that Chinnaiah left Shivamogga for Mangaluru with his wife and lawyer as soon as he was released from the jail.</p><p>Chinnaiah was arrested by the Special Investigation Team on August 23. He was remanded in judicial custody on September 6. He had been in the Shivamogga jail since then.</p>