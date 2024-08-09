Complaint to chief secretary over ‘dubious means’ for diverting MUDA property to private people

“MUDA developed sites on 14 acres and 22 guntas of land and allotted them to citizens at Nachanahallipalya Layout. In 1993, some MUDA officials set up certain private individuals as claimants and an original suit was filed before the court of principal judge, small causes and senior civil judge in Mysuru, impleading MUDA as fourth respondent. The case went on for over 22 years, but MUDA did not file a single line of ‘statement of objections’ to the case. This case is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’,” the complaint reads.