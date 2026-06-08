Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Complete land acquisition for Hemavathi Express Link Canal within month’: DCM G Parameshwara

Expressing displeasure over delay, Parameshwara said officials were wasting time and showing a lack of interest.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 18:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 June 2026, 18:32 IST
KarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us