‘Complete land acquisition for Hemavathi Express Link Canal within month’: DCM G Parameshwara

<p>Tumakuru: Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> instructed officials to complete the land acquisition process for the Hemavathi Express Link Canal project within one month.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the meeting organised to review development works at the deputy commissioner’s office here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan informed the meeting that around 80 acres of land need to be acquired across a 27-kilometre stretch and that necessary steps have already been initiated.</p>.<p>Expressing displeasure over delay, Parameshwara said officials were wasting time and showing a lack of interest.</p>.<p>He directed them to complete the acquisition process quickly and prepare for the commencement of the project work.</p>.Panel to take up temple corridor funding issue.<p>He instructed that all works should be completed by March 2028. Engineers from the Public Works Department, Minor Irrigation Department, and Zilla Panchayat should visit the sites and conduct inspections. The DCM also said construction work should begin within a week after the bhoomi pooja.</p>.<p>Parameshwara warned that in some places, even three months after foundation stones were laid, work had not begun. “If this continues, I will not attend foundation stone laying ceremonies,” he cautioned, adding that action will be taken against officials responsible for delays.</p>.<p>Task force committee</p>.<p>A task force committee headed by the deputy commissioner will be formed to monitor development works. The officials from all departments should submit monthly progress reports to the deputy commissioner detailing pending works, progress, and completed projects.</p>.<p>Before the meeting, Parameshwara visited Siddaganga Mutt and received blessings from Siddalinga Swamiji. He later performed the bhoomi pooja for the construction of a compound wall near the proposed site of the Babu Jagjivan Ram Bhavan and distributed title deeds to beneficiaries at the City Corporation premises.</p>.Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar face public ire during tour of Bengaluru's flood-hit areas.<p>BMTC Vice-Chairman Niketh Raj Maurya, Zilla Panchayat CEO B V Ashwija, Superintendent of Police K V Ashok and Additional Deputy Commissioner N Tippeswamy were present.</p>.<p>District Hospital work to begin today </p><p>Speaking to reporters after the meeting Parameshwara said construction of the new district hospital building will begin on Monday (June 8). He also said that the Gubbi Veeranna Kalakshetra is being developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and will have seating capacity for 1000 people. Road construction work near Sira Gate has already begun and will be completed soon he added.</p>.<p>Cleaning of Akkatangi Lake </p><p>Parameshwara said the Forest Department has been instructed to clean the City’s Akkatangi Lake and develop a park around it. Speaking after planting saplings under the “Sasi Sankalpa–2026” programme at Amanikere Park he stressed the need to preserve lakes for future generations biodiversity and groundwater recharge. He added that 500 Tabebuia saplings are being planted near Amanikere. </p>