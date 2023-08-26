Complete work on Plastic Park project in Mangaluru by December: Minister Bhagawanth Khuba

The Plastic Park is being set up by the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on 104 acres of land at a cost of Rs 62 crore.

Speaking after inspecting the work at Plastic Park project, he said though the tender for basic infrastructure were floated in last December , the progress of the work is not satisfactory. Atleast 70 per cent of the physical progress should have been completed. However, only 15 to 20 per cent of the works have been completed so far.

He urged the contractor and engineers to accelerate the work to ensure that it is completed within the time frame. At any cost, the deadline will not be extended, he said. The work on road, UGD, guest house, STP, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) should be completed at the earliest. The CIPET institute will provide all technical support and extend training for the manpower required in the industries.

The Minister said that he will personally review the progress of the work. He called upon the officials to seek the help of the Deputy Commissioner in solving any issues pertaining to the land.

Once the plots are allotted for industrial units, the industry owners have to make a lot of preparations. The Plastic Park will benefit Mangaluru. Through the department Chemicals and Fertilizers, several such parks including that of pharma park, medicinal devices parks have been set up across the country to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Atmanirbhar Bharath.

"PM Modi wants India to become self-sufficient in all the sectors thereby reducing the dependence on other countries. Even after 76 years of independence, India has been depending on foreign countries for several products. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us a lesson to become self-sufficient," he said.

Infrastructure is being provided for 52 industrial plots. The central government has allotted Rs 31 crore for the plastic park with an equal amount from the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), said sources.

DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan were present.