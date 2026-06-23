Computer Science seats: CM Shivakumar moves cautiously on varsities’ bid to bypass cap

<p>Bengaluru: Some private universities have reportedly attempted to bypass the government’s decision on capping the number of engineering seats in computer science (CS) and related streams.</p>.<p>The then higher education minister Dr M C Sudhakar had not permitted some private universities to increase seats as they already had a high intake.</p>.<p>After the erstwhile Cabinet was dissolved, some universities tried to get their seats added to the matrix through some officials in higher education department.</p>.<p>Highly placed sources in the chief minister’s office said the request of a few private universities for seat enhancement in computer science and related streams was declined by Sudhakar.</p>.<p>But they managed to get extra seats added to the matrix when it was submitted to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>, as he holds the higher education portfolio now.</p>.Cap on Computer Science seats only after govt order is issued: Sudhakar .<p>However, the CM contacted Sudhakar when the file regarding seat matrix and no objection certificate came to him. </p>.<p>Shivakumar realised that some private universities were trying to manipulate the government’s decision.</p>.<p>Clarifying on this, Sudhakar said, “I provided all details to the chief minister including our intention behind the constitution of the Sadagopan committee on reforms in technical education and explained to him about the major recommendations and the government order (GO).”</p>.<p>Sudhakar apprised the CM about the reasons for government’s refusal to increase seats in CS and related streams at some of the institutions.</p>.<p>Sources said that a delegation of representatives from private universities met the CM on the issue and requested him to allow seat enhancement.</p>.<p>“That delegation included representatives from a few private universities which already have 3,000 plus seats in CS and related streams. Further enhancement has been declined by the government,” sources said.</p>.<p>When asked about this and the delay in providing final seat matrix for engineering courses, the chief minister reportedly said he had cleared some files on seat matrix. He directed the principal secretary to the department of higher education to check and send pending files on the same to him.</p>