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Computer Science seats: CM Shivakumar moves cautiously on varsities’ bid to bypass cap

Sudhakar apprised the CM about the reasons for government’s refusal to increase seats in CS and related streams at some of the institutions.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 00:42 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 00:42 IST
EducationKarnataka Newscomputer scienceshivakumar

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