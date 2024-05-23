Concerns as govt eyes body restoring mining-hit areas in Karnataka

However, over the last few months, attempts to change some of the baseline principles of KMERC has prompted activists to write to oversight authority (OA) Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy appointed by the Supreme Court to ensure the projects proposed by the government adhere to the Comprehensive Environment Plan for the Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ).

Documents obtained under RTI show that the KMERC Board on De 27, 2023 decided to “discontinue” the practice of putting up OA-approved projects on the KMERC website for 15 days prior to communicating the approval to departments concerned. “Instead, the approval communication is to be sent for project implementation to the department concerned immediately after OA-approval,” the minutes said.

Activist S R Hiremath of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya said the move hits at the core principle of transparency. In the second instance, in the meeting on Mar 12, KMERC board raised questions on OA’s decision to appoint retired IAS officer V Balasubramanian as adviser to OA. According to the minutes of the meeting, chairperson of the Board asked whether a provision was available in the SC order for making such appointments.

The court has allowed the OA “to take assistance of one or two officers of the State of Karnataka and/or retired judge(s) of High Court of his choice” to assist him. The board, however, said the order doesn’t specify that retired officials can be hired.

“It (SC order) does not state that retired officers of state could be taken. Also, there is a direction from the chief minister of Karnataka and a circular from chief secretary not to appoint retired officers,” the minutes said.

To a question, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh said the concerns were misplaced.

DH could not reach the managing director. However, a senior official confirmed the development.