Concerns over Centre's nod for 24-hour operation of mining conveyor systems in forests

The EMPRI study by former principal chief conservator of forests R K Singh was conducted when the government allowed the operation of the belt system till 2 am, allowing a total run of 20 hours, on an experimental basis. The study found that the noise level was 90 decibels in areas within 100 metres from the conveyor belt, while areas up to 250 metres away recorded 40-50 decibels, equal to the noise of a suburb at night.