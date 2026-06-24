Conditional permit for Hindu convention in Karnataka's Basavakalyan

<p>Kalaburagi: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted a conditional permission to organise a mega Hindu convention proposed to be held in the name of Basavadi Shivasharanas in Basavakalyan in Bidar district on June 28 under the auspices of Kaneri Adrushya Kadasiddheshwara Swamiji.</p>.<p>The court imposed 14 conditions including limiting attendance to a maximum of 2,500 people. </p><p>The court did not allow a Shobha Yatra on that day and prohibited the Kaneri seer from giving a speech or sending a message through the others during the convention. </p><p>Gundappa Reddy, president of the convention organising committee, had approached the HC to challenge the decision of Tahsildar Dattatreya Gada who refused permission for the event citing a possible law and order problem. </p>