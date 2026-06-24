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Homeindiakarnataka

Conditional permit for Hindu convention in Karnataka's Basavakalyan

The court imposed 14 conditions including limiting attendance to a maximum of 2,500 people.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:57 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:57 IST
Karnataka NewsHinduBasavakalyan

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