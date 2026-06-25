Conduct audit of steps taken to assist minor victims of sexual assault: Karnataka High Court

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court has directed the Department of Women and Child Development to conduct an audit on whether minor victims of sexual assault are being provided immediate care, protection, counselling, rehabilitation, and access to statutory entitlements.</p>.<p>Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while permitting a minor girl, a sexual assault victim, to terminate her 29-week-old pregnancy.</p>.Every act of cruelty against animal is a blemish upon collective human conscience: Karnataka High Court.<p>In October 2025, the high court had passed a detailed order detailing the steps to be taken to assist minor victims of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sexual-offence">sexual offences</a>. Observing prima facie failure of the institutional mechanism in the case at hand, Justice Govindaraj directed the department to undertake a state-wide compliance audit regarding the implementation of the earlier directions.</p>.<p>“The audit will examine whether mechanisms have been evolved in each district and the extent of compliance by the police department, child welfare committees, district child protection units, and other stakeholder departments. The audit report will be submitted to the high court and will include details of the number of cases in which the prescribed protocol has been followed. If any deficiencies are noticed, they have to be placed on record within four weeks,” the court said.</p>.<p>In the case at hand, a 15-year-old girl, who was staying away from home for education, was subjected to repeated sexual assault. </p><p>The court noted that the station house officer allegedly did not inform the district child protection unit, the child welfare committee, the Women and Child Development Department, or other authorities as required.</p>.<p>“Had the authorities acted with the promptitude expected of them, the issue of medical termination of pregnancy could have been examined at a substantially earlier stage of gestation and the minor and her family would have been spared considerable uncertainty, distress and hardships,” Justice Suraj Govindaraj said.</p>