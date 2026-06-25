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Homeindiakarnataka

Conduct audit of steps taken to assist minor victims of sexual assault: Karnataka High Court

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said this while permitting a minor girl, a sexual assault victim, to terminate her 29-week-old pregnancy.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsSexual OffenceMinor assaulted

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