Confident that Karnataka Governor will reject petition seeking my prosecution: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he is confident the Governor will be "convinced", and will reject the petition seeking sanction for prosecution against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam', as everything is legal and as per the Constitution.

Asserting that truth always triumphs, he said the opposition BJP and JD(S) are scared of him and his government as they are pro-people and poor, and hence are making efforts to destabilise it by making false allegations.

"When everything is legal, (the Governor) should be convinced... not hopeful, I'm confident that he will accept (the government's response) as things are legal. He (Governor) is the head of the Constitution, when things are in accordance with the Constitution, why won't he accept? I'm confident that he will accept," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.