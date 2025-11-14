Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Confident that Modi will protect country: Congress MLA Gaviappa

He said that the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital should not have occurred, but added that such blasts had never taken place in the country in the last 10 years.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 23:33 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressPM Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us