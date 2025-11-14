<p>Hosapete (Vijayanagar dist): Congress MLA H R Gaviappa said on Thursday that he had confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would ensure the country’s protection, in the wake of the recent terror attack in Delhi. </p>.<p>The MLA was addressing reporters here. He said that the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital should not have occurred, but added that such blasts had never taken place in the country in the last 10 years. </p>.<p>He said it would not be possible to provide water for a second crop for farmers in the Tungabhadra command area, since work on replacing the crest gates had to be undertaken and sought co-operation from farmers in this regard. Once the crest gates were installed, farmers would get water for a second crop, the legislator said. </p>