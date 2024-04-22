'Was blackmailed, forced to wear burqa': Two arrested in Belagavi after woman alleges forced conversion

Belagavi: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly coercing a woman into converting to Islam in Munavalli town, Savadatti taluk, Belagavi district. The main accused, Rafiq Bepari, along with his wife, was apprehended by police following the incident.

The complainant and her husband operate a provision shop in Munavalli. During her husband's absence from the shop, Rafiq Bepari 'befriended' the woman and allegedly convinced her to divorce her husband, engaging in a physical relationship with her in the process. The woman alleged that he then used their intimate photographs to blackmail her.

Subsequently, with the assistance of another individual named Adil, Rafiq allegedly kept the victim at Swadhar Kendra in Shahu Nagar, Belagavi, for approximately four months. She was then relocated to a rented house in Basav Colony, Belagavi, where another individual named Kowsar was assigned to guard her.

Rafiq allegedly tortured the woman, pressuring her to convert to Islam by telling her that she would "remain a lower caste woman" if she did not comply. She also claimed that she was prevented from applying ‘kumkum’ on her forehead, and was directed to offer namaz five times a day and wear a burqa.