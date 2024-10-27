Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Confusion over farmers' lands in Karnataka village due to gazette error, says Minister M B Patil

He said that the Karnataka Waqf Board cannot claim rights over 1,200 acres of farmers' lands in the village.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 11:02 IST
India NewsKarnatakaM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us