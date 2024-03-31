Congress asks how Shobha, facing ED case, became minister

Bangalore North Congress candidate M V Rajeev Gowda on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anti-corruption credentials by pointing out that he took Shobha Karandlaje as a Union minister though she is facing a money laundering case.
Shobha is the BJP’s candidate against Gowda in Bangalore North.
“The next time BJP talks about corruption, laugh!” Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member, said.
At a news conference, Gowda said a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was filed in March 2014 against 24 people for laundering Rs 200 crore. Shobha was accused number 24.
“The case filed by ED against her is that she laundered Rs 44 crore of scam money. She has challenged the ED’s action. Respondent 1 is the ED and Respondent 4 is the finance ministry. The case is going on,” Gowda said.
“In 2019, when Shobha filed her nomination papers, she stated in her affidavit that the FIR is not an applicable criminal case because a private complaint was registered before a magistrate. Since when did ED become a private body? False information was submitted which led people to ignore the violation of election laws,” Gowda said.
“What is outrageous is that the government under PM Modi, who says Na Khaunga Na Khaanedoonga...what does he do? The same MP accused of this mega money laundering scam is inducted into the ministry. Is this the new tradition? How come there was no interrogation or judicial custody?” Gowda questioned, juxtaposing this with action being taken against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Gowda urged the Election Commission to act upon a complaint filed by one Suresh A against Shobha.
(Published 30 March 2024, 22:48 IST)