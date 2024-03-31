Congress asks how Shobha, facing ED case, became minister

“What is outrageous is that the government under PM Modi, who says Na Khaunga Na Khaanedoonga...what does he do? The same MP accused of this mega money laundering scam is inducted into the ministry. Is this the new tradition? How come there was no interrogation or judicial custody?” Gowda questioned, juxtaposing this with action being taken against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.