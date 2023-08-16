Congress divided country, but now talks about 'Bharat Jodo', says Bommai

Addressing the gathering after the flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day at the state BJP headquarters here, Bommai said, “It’s ironic that a party which is responsible for division of the country is talking about unifying it now, after 77 years of independence. It may be argued that Britishers who ruled us divided the country, but the fact remains that Congress agreed to all terms of the British on division of the country. The history pf ‘Bharat todo’ (divide India policy) can be traced to Congress’ greed to remain in power.”