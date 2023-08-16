Congress divided country, but now talks about 'Bharat Jodo', says Bommai

Taking a dig at the Congress party’s proposed second leg of ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra, BJP senior leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said those responsible for the division of the country were now embarking on a ‘long walk’ to unite the country.
Addressing the gathering after the flag-hoisting ceremony on the occasion of Independence Day at the state BJP headquarters here, Bommai said, “It’s ironic that a party which is responsible for division of the country is talking about unifying it now, after 77 years of independence. It may be argued that Britishers who ruled us divided the country, but the fact remains that Congress agreed to all terms of the British on division of the country. The history pf ‘Bharat todo’ (divide India policy) can be traced to Congress’ greed to remain in power.”
In an indirect attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the former chief minister said those who talk about unity here, go abroad and spread hatred against their own country. “The leader goes abroad and accuses the Modi government of being anti-minority and spreads lies that minorities are harassed by BJP governments in India,”
“I dare such leaders to look at how Muslim-majority nations are treating their own sects and sub-sects. How much bitterness is harboured by the Muslims against their own smaller sub-sects. Leaders who blame Modi are blinded by self-obsession and bitterness against anything associated with him,” he said.
“PM Modi is investing his entire time and energy to ensure that our country is counted among the strongest nations, but some of our leaders in the Opposition are trying to transform our country into a Muslim nation,” he said. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been issuing statements on probing the purported scams that took place in the previous government’s tenure.
“For the last three months, he has only been making statements. Already there are several investigation reports lying with the government, but they have not taken any action,” Bommai said.