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Cong faces anti-incumbency shadow before Karnataka poll run-up

Karnataka will face its next general election in May 2028. For all practical purposes, the government is left with just one more budget before everyone switches to election mode.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:08 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:08 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressSiddaramaiahanti-incumbency

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