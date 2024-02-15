Congress govt is like broken down vehicle, says Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Wednesday dubbed the Congress government as “a broken-down vehicle” and charged that citizens are being “cheated” in the name of the flagship guarantee schemes.
During a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, Ashoka said the Congress government lacked vision while implementing the guarantees.
“Why are you cheating people in the name of guarantees? On one hand, women get free bus travel under Shakti. On the other hand, students don’t have the right means to go to school. Village bus routes
are being cancelled,” Ashoka said.
Picking holes in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s plan to distribute wealth, Ashoka cited the example of SC/ST funds being “diverted” towards the guarantees.
“Out of Rs 34,000 crore meant for SC/ST development, the government has diverted Rs 11,000 crore towards the guarantees. Is this equitable distribution of money according to you?” he asked the treasury benches.
Under Gruha Lakshmi, Ashoka said women have not received money for 3-5 months.
“With Gruha Jyoti, what’s the point of free power by raising tariffs?” he said.
Ashoka slammed the Congress government over its claims regarding the Anna Bhagya scheme. “Why didn’t you acknowledge that it is the Modi government that’s providing 5 kg rice and you are giving money in lieu of the remaining 5 kg rice that you failed to procure?” he said.
The Yuva Nidhi has not reached a single beneficiary till date, Ashoka claimed.
Ashoka also charged the Congress government with cheating farmers. “In seven months, milk production is down by 10 lakh litres due to shortage of fodder and cattle diseases. Even the milk subsidy worth Rs 600 crore hasn’t been paid,” he said.
Ashoka pulled up the government for “failure” in handling the drought situation.
On the government’s plan to build tunnel roads, Ashoka said: “First fix the surface roads. Be it roads or drinking water, do the bare minimum first.”