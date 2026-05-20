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Homeindiakarnataka

Congress govt 'suppressed' farmer suicide numbers in Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy stated that 2,423 farmers and agricultural labourers had died by suicide in 2023 and the numbers risen to 2,971 in 2024 in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 02:51 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 02:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddarmaiahHD Kumaraswamy

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