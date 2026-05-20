Congress govt 'suppressed' farmer suicide numbers in Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the Congress government in the state had deliberately suppressed farmer suicide cases.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters after a meeting with party leaders here, he said, “As per my information and according reports over 5,394 farmers have lost their lives in two years in the state. Karnataka stands second in the country in farmer suicide cases. Is the state government unaware of these figures? Or is it knowingly suppressing them?”.</p>.<p>“I was deeply shocked after reading reports about farmers suicides in the state. I had hoped that this government would wake up after media reports on farmer suicides. But this government is busy holding conventions, and has no concern for the welfare of farmers,” the union minister added.</p>.<p>Citing the National Crime Records Bureau report, Kumaraswamy stated that 2,423 farmers and agricultural labourers had died by suicide in 2023 and the numbers risen to 2,971 in 2024 in Karnataka.</p>.<p>“In just two years, a total of 5,394 farmers have lost their lives. The government had deliberately concealed such a massive number of farmer suicides. My question is, have they organised a convention in Tumakuru to celebrate these suicides?” he asked.</p>.<p><strong>Township project</strong></p>.<p>Responding to the challenge by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar regarding the Bidadi Township, Kumaraswamy said he was ready for a open debate anytime anywhere.</p>.'3,000 farmers ended their lives under Congress govt': Nikhil Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah.<p>“I am ready for a debate. Nearly 3,500 people have submitted objections and petitions in Bidadi. Farmers are being threatened through goons and the police. If the project was genuinely beneficial, farmers themselves would have happily given their land. But here, farmers are unwilling to part with their land. Therefore, the government must act in the interest of farmers,” the union minister said.</p>