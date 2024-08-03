Congress govt will fall before 'padayatra' ends: Narayanaswamy

From illegal allotment of MUDA sites to the embezzlement of Valmiki ST corporation's funds and to misuse of the SC/ST funds, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is mired in a series of scams, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said on Friday.
Narayanaswamy predicted that the Congress government will fall before the completion of the BJP's foot march.
Addressing a press conference at the party office here, Narayanaswamy said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family members are involved in the MUDA site allotment scam. The entire Congress government is knee-deep in corruption. They misappropriated Rs 187 crore meant for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes," he charged.
Replying to a query, the Opposition leader in the Council said, "Siddaramaiah himself has admitted a multi-crore scam has occurred at the Valmiki ST corporation. If he has any faith in democracy, he should step down as CM owing moral responsibility," the BJP MLC said.
Narayanaswamy said that the Congress leaders should stop targeting the Governor for issuing a show-cause notice to the chief minister.
Published 02 August 2024, 22:49 IST