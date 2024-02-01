Cong MLA stirs controversy over post-poll fate of 5 guarantees

Bengaluru: Congress lawmaker HC Balakrishna, a loyalist of Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, has stoked a controversy by saying that the five guarantees being implemented in the state must be stopped if the party fares poorly in the Lok Sabha polls.
The Magadi MLA’s statement at a public event in his constituency provoked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to assert that the implementation of the guarantees would not be halted.
The five guarantees, which cost over Rs 50,000 crore a year, helped the party storm to power in the state.
“I’ve told the CM...if we don’t get more MPs elected, then people don’t want the guarantees. Let’s use that money for other developmental activities,” Balakrishna said. “Let’s continue with the guarantees if we win the maximum number of seats (in Karnataka). Otherwise, it would mean that people have rejected the guarantees.”
Referring to the Ayodhya Ram temple, Balakrishna asked voters to choose between akshate (grains mixed with turmeric that the Sangh outfits distributed ahead of the temple opening) and the five guarantees of the Congress government.
“We’re also Hindus. We too have respect for the temple, but our argument is that votes shouldn’t be sought in the name of a temple,” Balakrishna said.
“If people don’t vote for us after doing all this, it would mean that these guarantees have no value. It would mean that akshate has more value,” the MLA said.
Reacting to this, Siddaramaiah said: “At no cost will the guarantees be stopped. They’re programmes for the poor and they’ll continue.”
In an apparent bid to defend Balakrishna, Shivakumar said the Magadi MLA was only referring to the BJP’s claims that the guarantees would stop. “He was only trying to say that we must be careful,” he said.
Balakrishna is the latest Congress leader to speculate on the stakes in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, Siddaramaiah’s son Dr Yathindra suggested that not doing well in the Lok Sabha elections could mean trouble for his father’s CM chair. Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna had said it would be difficult for the Congress to continue in power if the Lok Sabha results went in the BJP’s favour.