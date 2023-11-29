Congress MLA B R Patil writes to Siddaramaiah on revenue minister’s charges

Kalaburagi: Aland Congress MLA B R Patil on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to order probe into the charges made by the revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda against him about the works executed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL)
“You had provided adequate funds when I was MLA in 2013. It is true that a few works were handed over to KRIDL. I had given these works to Karnataka Land Army Corporation (now KRIDL)."
“These works were not allotted to any other agencies as there was a possibility of delay in its completion due to the Assembly elections. But these works are not yet complete”, the senior legislator stated in a
letter appealing to the chief minister to free from the charges by getting a probe conducted.
The legislator said that it was morally not appropriate for him to take part in the legislature session, facing such a charge, and that the minister’s allegation had hurt him.