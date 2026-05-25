Congress' failures alone won't ensure BJP’s win in 2028 Karnataka elections: Nitin Nabin

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Sunday cautioned <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/karnataka-india">Karnataka</a> leaders and cadres against assuming that the Congress government’s failures alone would help the party win the 2028 Assembly elections in Karnataka.</p>.<p>“The ruling Congress came to power on promises made to the people but has failed them. But BJP cannot afford to be complacent. It must work with the people and emerge as a credible alternative,” Nabin said while addressing an organisational meeting at the state BJP office in Bengaluru.</p>.<p><strong>Tamil Nadu example</strong></p>.<p>Drawing a parallel with Tamil Nadu, Nabin said AIADMK made the mistake of assuming that the DMK’s failures would automatically bring it back to power. “But a new force like TVK entered the political space. Karnataka is BJP’s gateway to South India and we must not be complacent,” he said.</p>.<p>Referring to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, he said BJP should take inspiration from its governance model. “Even amid a global crisis, the Modi government is safeguarding the country’s interests. India continues to have uninterrupted petrol and diesel supply while 63 countries are receiving supplies only twice a week,” he said.</p>.<p>Nabin, on his maiden visit to Bengaluru after being elected BJP national president, began the day with breakfast at former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence along with senior leaders. He later visited the Kadu Malleshwara temple before delivering a nearly hour-long address to party MPs, MLAs, district presidents, state office-bearers and core committee members.</p>.<p><strong>Chargesheet against government</strong></p>.Congress govt betrayed people of Karnataka, alleges BJP chief Nitin Nabin.<p>Urging leaders to function as “one team,” Nabin asked them to prepare a chargesheet against the Congress government highlighting its failures in every Assembly constituency and at the state level. He also called for issue-based, pro-people protests and sustained dialogue with the public.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“If the party stands with the people, the people will bring the party to power. BJP, which started from zero, is today in power in more than 22 states, with over 400 MPs and more than 2,000 MLAs across the country. This has been possible because of the trust people have placed in the party,” he said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nabin, credited with overseeing 15,000 Prashikshan Varg sessions, introducing Tiffin Baithaks and monthly meetings across 10.52 lakh booths, also shared organisational guidance for district presidents, opposition MLAs and office-bearers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Amid the ongoing leadership churn in the state unit, he reminded leaders that “the party is bigger than any individual, and the country is bigger than the party” is not merely a slogan. Looking ahead, he urged leaders to balance regional identity with national integrity, build teams around local issues, and maintain regular coordination with district and state core committees in preparation for the upcoming MLC polls, Assembly bypolls in Hiriyur and Dharwad Rural, and GBA elections.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Warning of a global “conspiracy”, Nabin alleged that some “anarchist forces” had joined hands with foreign powers seeking to destabilise India. “Do not fall into their trap. If you are not alert, people with malicious intentions will exploit any adverse situation,” he said.</p>