Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Congress' failures alone won't ensure BJP’s win in 2028 Karnataka elections: Nitin Nabin

Nabin, on his maiden visit to Bengaluru after being elected BJP national president, began the day with breakfast at former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence along with senior leaders.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 23:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2026, 23:31 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politicsnitin nabin

Follow us on :

Follow Us