Karnataka Congress youth leaders feel shortchanged

A section of Congress workers has publicly expressed concern that the party is overlooking those who are "deserving" of recognition. These voices came at a time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has decided to nominate former ministers M R Seetharam, Umashree and former IRS officer Sudhama Das as MLCs.
Also, the Congress government is gearing up to distribute posts at various boards and corporations. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the party workers that their hard work will be rewarded.
"The party needs to create special opportunities to competent, well-educated, passionate & dedicated youth, rather than preferring only senior leaders & their family (sic)," Congress spokesperson Sanket Yenagi said in a tweet, warning that the party will be left without young leaders "if this continues".
Congress' legal cell general secretary Surya Mukundaraj tagged former AICC president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet to complain about the state-of-affairs. "Every day you are fighting against BJP in India, but your own leader from the party has forgotten the efforts of party workers," he said, pointing to a list of Karnataka State Law University Syndicate members appointed by Law Minister HK Patil. "No concern towards party workers," he added.