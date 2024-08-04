Karnataka: Congress SC leaders seek ordinance on internal reservation

Senior leader and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa said, “The judgement of the Supreme Court has cleared all hurdles to implement internal reservation. We urge the government to follow Telangana, which has promised to issue an ordinance on implementing internal reservation by calling for an emergency Cabinet meeting.”

Muniyappa stated that this historic judgement was a result of struggle by the downtrodden communities. “Even the state government has to take action considering the population of people belonging to Scheduled Castes to implement internal reservation,” he added.

However, former minister H Anjaneya said that very few communities among Scheduled Casts were getting the benefit of reservation. “For some SC communities, the reservation is not even 1%. The state government must provide justice to such communities by providing the internal reservation,” he said.

Former member of the Legislative Council L Hanumanthaiah urged the government to implement the recommendations of Justice Sadashiva Commission on internal reservation.