Congress scrambles to decide on candidates in B'lore segments

The Congress is hustling, even scrambling, to finalise candidates for the three Lok Sabha segments in Bengaluru that the BJP has held as its bastion for several years now.
The party is trying to convince its senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Sowmya Reddy, a former MLA, to contest from Bangalore South, which the BJP has held since 1991.
The Congress’ internal survey is favouring Sowmya for the ticket. But the party wants to go by the opinion of Reddy, who represents BTM Layout in the city and is counted among the senior-most lawmakers.
According to sources, Reddy was asked to attend the Congress’ screening committee meeting on Monday evening. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other committee members sought Reddy’s opinion on fielding Sowmya.
Sources close to Reddy said he sought some time to get back. Reddy has convened a meeting of leaders from Bangalore South on Wednesday to seek their opinion. It is also said that the senior minister has some wariness about fielding his daughter.
Sowmya, who represented the Jayanagar Assembly constituency, lost the 2023 Assembly election by 16 votes against BJP’s CK Ramamurthy.
If Sowmya does not agree, then the Congress may consider Govindarajanagar MLA Priya Krishna, party spokesperson Niketh Raj Mourya and former Youth Congress national campaign head Y B Srivatsa, a senior leader said.
In Bangalore Central, the recent blast at Rameshwaram Cafe may force the Congress to deviate from its plan of fielding a Muslim candidate, the leader said.
If the party decides to field a Hindu candidate, the options are Indian Youth Congress president B V Srinivas and Srivatsa.
If the Congress decides to field a minority candidate (which it has done since 2009), then BDA chairperson N A Haris, his son and Karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad and AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan are the options.
For Bangalore North, sources said the party is considering Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission vice-chairperson M V Rajeev Gowda and Priya Krishna who are Vokkaligas.
