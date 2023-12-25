Cong seeks action against MP Simha’s brother for felling trees on Govt lands

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman M Lakshmana said the Forest and Revenue department officials should take action against Vikram Simha, younger brother of MP Prathap Simha, regarding an allegation that he has felled 250 trees on government lands.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Lakshmana said, the Central government seems to be exerting pressure on the Forest department, because Simha is a powerful MP of the BJP.

The Forest department has filed a case against the 86-year-old owner of the land, Jayamma, while it has let off 42-year-old Vikram. “Why have the Forest department officials not filed a case against Vikram Simha?” he asked.