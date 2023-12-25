Cong seeks action against MP Simha’s brother for felling trees on Govt lands

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesman M Lakshmana said the Forest and Revenue department officials should take action against Vikram Simha, younger brother of MP Prathap Simha, regarding an allegation that he has felled 250 trees on government lands.
Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Lakshmana said, the Central government seems to be exerting pressure on the Forest department, because Simha is a powerful MP of the BJP.
The Forest department has filed a case against the 86-year-old owner of the land, Jayamma, while it has let off 42-year-old Vikram. “Why have the Forest department officials not filed a case against Vikram Simha?” he asked.
It has to be recalled that the Congress leaders of Hassan district have levelled allegations against Vikram Simha, for felling the trees on 10 acres of land at Nandagodanahalli, in Belur taluk, Hassan district.
According to locals, Vikram Simha had leased three acres and 10 guntas of land on survey number 16/P2 from Jayamma of Nandagodanahalli, for cultivating ginger. But several trees on the same survey number and the adjoining government ‘gomala’ land have been felled.
Belur Tahsildar Mamatha visited the village on December 17 and informed the Forest department. She also directed to register a case and initiate a probe. Belur Range Forest Officer has registered a case against land owner Jayamma and Rakesh Shetty and a probe is initiated. The felled trees have been shifted to the Forest department’s depot.