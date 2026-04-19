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Congress slams Centre over linking women’s quota with delimitation

“If women’s reservation (amendment) had been introduced independently, it would have passed in the Parliament,” he said, accusing the Centre of politicising the issue.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 23:46 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 23:46 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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