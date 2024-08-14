R Ashoka among BJP leaders under radar as Karnataka Congress plans offensive

Bengaluru: After being on the defensive over back-to-back scam allegations, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress is moving to play on the front foot to face the Opposition BJP by expediting pending legal cases against the saffron party leaders.
Discussions have been held on taking to a “logical end” cases involving BJP members, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, sources aware of the matter said.
Politically, the Congress wants to send a message to the BJP on the corruption plank, which the saffron party has been using to corner Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with embezzlement of taxpayers’ money at the ST Development Corporation and a site allotment scam at Mysuru.
It is also said that the Congress’ high command has nudged its government in the state to go after BJP leaders who have pending cases.
“It has been decided to go after BJP leaders who face cases. But the framework on this -- the cases that must be revived on priority -- is not decided,” a Congress leader familiar with the matter said.
Ashoka is accused of illegalities in regularisation of unauthorised occupation of public lands (Bagair Hukum).
In 2018, the Supreme Court stayed the investigation into the case by the now-scrapped Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).
“The High Court had ordered an investigation, but the SC stayed it. The government will have to take action to get the stay vacated as much time has passed,” Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor AS Ponnanna said.
“Similarly, several denotification cases are stayed and remain before the Supreme Court,” Ponnanna said. “The SC has, time and again, said that cases involving elected representatives should be disposed of soon. We’ve instructed law officials in this regard,” he said.
Also on the Congress’ radar are cases against former BJP ministers V Sunil Kumar and B Sriramulu. Kumar is being linked to allegations of corruption in the Parashuram Theme Park project near Karkala in Udupi. Congress has claimed that Sriramulu is linked to misappropriation at the Bhovi Development Corporation and the D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals. The CID is probing these cases.
The Congress government has already asked authorities to move High Court against the “no arrest” relief provided to BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. “The investigating officer should take further action in court,” Ponnanna said.
Published 13 August 2024, 22:38 IST