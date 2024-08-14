R Ashoka among BJP leaders under radar as Karnataka Congress plans offensive

Also on the Congress’ radar are cases against former BJP ministers V Sunil Kumar and B Sriramulu. Kumar is being linked to allegations of corruption in the Parashuram Theme Park project near Karkala in Udupi. Congress has claimed that Sriramulu is linked to misappropriation at the Bhovi Development Corporation and the D Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals. The CID is probing these cases.