Congress worker denies allegations of running conversion racket

<p>Bengaluru: A Karnataka Congress office-bearer has denied the allegations by a Bangladeshi journalist over her links with a conversion racket and filed a complaint with the police.</p>.<p>The East Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) crime police registered a case on November 18 based on a complaint by Anusha Pullaiah.</p>.<p>The complainant accused Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (@salah_shoaib) of posting her “pictures without my consent, in a manner that violates my privacy, dignity, and rights”.</p>.<p>“These posts have caused me immense mental anguish, leaving me emotionally distressed and anxious,” the FIR quoted Anusha as saying. "These targeted attacks have tarnished my reputation, damaging my credibility and standing in the community.”</p>.<p>Choudhury identifies himself as an award-winning journalist and editor of BLiTZ from Dhaka.</p>.<p>In an article published on weeklyblitz.net, Choudhury claimed that Anusha was the wife of one Daniel Stephen Courney, who allegedly runs a religious conversion racket in India.</p>.<p>"It is truly disappointing that someone who claims to be an award-winning journalist would make such baseless and malicious allegations. Accusing me of involvement in a so-called 'religious conversion market' and linking me to Daniel Stephen Courney and his wife, Anusha, whom I have no knowledge of is not only false but deeply distressing. The misuse of my photos and these unfounded claims are causing significant trauma,” Anusha posted on X.</p>